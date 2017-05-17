Various shades of Vaishali Takkar aka Anjali from 'Sasural Simar Ka'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 17th, 2017 at 5:46 pm

 

Vaishali Takkar plays the role of Anjali on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. The young and talented actress is doing an awesome job on-screen and keeps herself pretty busy when she isn’t at work. You will be amused to know the sweet little ways she comes up with to stay happy in her real life.

 

We recently went through her Instagram account and found some really good pictures and videos she posted.

 

Come take a look -

 

 

Prince charming? They questioned. Queen Me, I answered.

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

A small and happy onscreen family 💋 #SSK #SasuralAnjaliKa

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

 

My best days are my Good-Hair Days 😍 #GoodHairDay #Shootdiaries #SSK #Anjali #HairLove

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Back to work after a crazy weekend 😉 #Monday #OnSet #SSK #WorkMode

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

Anjali's baby Richie rich 😋 . #Anjali #SSK #DogBaby #NewTrack

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

Red yet again 😍

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

 

 

Indore feels 😇 #Indore #ColdCoffee #FoodSpree #Begins #Home

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

Do not miss watching her on Sasural Simar Ka, Mon-Sun at 7:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with