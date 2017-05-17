posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 17th, 2017 at 5:46 pm

Vaishali Takkar plays the role of Anjali on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. The young and talented actress is doing an awesome job on-screen and keeps herself pretty busy when she isn’t at work. You will be amused to know the sweet little ways she comes up with to stay happy in her real life.

We recently went through her Instagram account and found some really good pictures and videos she posted.

Come take a look -

Prince charming? They questioned. Queen Me, I answered. A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

A small and happy onscreen family 💋 #SSK #SasuralAnjaliKa A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on May 8, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

My best days are my Good-Hair Days 😍 #GoodHairDay #Shootdiaries #SSK #Anjali #HairLove A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Red is the first love and Red velvet the final ❤️. Red velvet cheesecake from 7th heaven sent me on cloud 9 😄 #Foodie #Dessert #Redvelvet #FoodPorn #Love A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Hi dearies. So it's been long that we have talked. Lets catch up today at 6? See you .. I mean see me here live😉 #Livetoday #6pm A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Workout, because you love your body and not because you hate it . :) How's my New Gym Outfit by@online_shoppingspot . ? 😍Thank you for giving me a more exciting reason to workout ☺ A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Back to work after a crazy weekend 😉 #Monday #OnSet #SSK #WorkMode A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on May 8, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Anjali's baby Richie rich 😋 . #Anjali #SSK #DogBaby #NewTrack A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Red yet again 😍 A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

Indore feels 😇 #Indore #ColdCoffee #FoodSpree #Begins #Home A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Do not miss watching her on Sasural Simar Ka, Mon-Sun at 7:30 PM!