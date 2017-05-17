posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 17th, 2017 at 5:46 pm
Vaishali Takkar plays the role of Anjali on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. The young and talented actress is doing an awesome job on-screen and keeps herself pretty busy when she isn’t at work. You will be amused to know the sweet little ways she comes up with to stay happy in her real life.
We recently went through her Instagram account and found some really good pictures and videos she posted.
Come take a look -
Do not miss watching her on Sasural Simar Ka, Mon-Sun at 7:30 PM!
