posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 29th, 2017 at 12:43 pm

Duets challenge round on Rising Star came with lots of surprises last weekend. The two episodes were too intriguing, leaving everyone watch the episodes without batting eyelids.

The most interesting part was the pairing done of the contestants, many of them felt happy about the given partner whereas some felt pressurized and not so happy with the partner, considering the affect would be on their overall performance.

Going back to the Saturday night episode wherein Shreyasi and Humsufi got paired for the performance, experts noticed the reason the pair couldn’t receive more votes was because Shreyasi was not at her best which she could be and this affected Humsufi. However the two bonded really well but things got a little unfortunate leading to their eviction from the show. The other side on Sunday episode, Nitin Nayak and Chelsi Behura performed together, Chelsi had already created a space in everyone’s heart but Nitin was always encouraged to polish his singing and pronunciation although he was a good singer. This duo also had to get eliminated due to the low score.

Well, this is the real challenge of a show like ‘Rising Star.’ One has to fight through the most difficult situations through proper dedication and hard work in order to become victorious.

Let’s see what upcoming now!

Stay Tuned.