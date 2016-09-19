posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 2:52 pm

Saumya’s failing efforts are making her heart sink. She is in a complete mess as her efforts to escape Gurumaa’s place are unsuccessful. Saumya is left with no choice but to contact her family members. She fervently searches for a solution and finds none until she sees Ravina’s phone.

She makes several phone calls to Surbhi and Harman but to no avail. While Saumya feels her attempts have gone in vain, Surbhi and Harman eventually meet to realize that they received missed calls from the same number and they try to find the location. Once, it is confirmed that the calls were from Bhatinda, they know that Saumya must have been trying to reach them.

Without wasting any time they set out to find her and fetch her back. But will the obstacles in Saumya’s life melt in front of Surbhi and Harman’s ardent will to find her or will they grow stubborn?

