Umeed Ki Aakhri Kiran For Saumya

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 2:52 pm

Saumya’s failing efforts are making her heart sink. She is in a complete mess as her efforts to escape Gurumaa’s place are unsuccessful. Saumya is left with no choice but to contact her family members. She fervently searches for a solution and finds none until she sees Ravina’s phone.

dk (102)
DSC_2253

She makes several phone calls to Surbhi and Harman but to no avail. While Saumya feels her attempts have gone in vain, Surbhi and Harman eventually meet to realize that they received missed calls from the same number and they try to find the location. Once, it is confirmed that the calls were from Bhatinda, they know that Saumya must have been trying to reach them.

dk (122)
 
 
Without wasting any time they set out to find her and fetch her back. But will the obstacles in Saumya’s life melt in front of Surbhi and Harman’s ardent will to find her or will they grow stubborn?
 

Watch if once again fate will trick Saumya, on a special episode of Shakti, Wednesday at 8PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with