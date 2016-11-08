Ugly spat between Bani and Navin on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 2:31 pm

Bigg Boss season 10 seems to be heating up with fights of all kinds. Navin, who last saw an ugly fight with Lokesh in the Bigg Boss house, will face a new music with Bani tonight.

PIC 66

 

PIC 65

 

The Indiawale and Celebrity team have anyway been at loggerheads and this fight will add another twist to their feisty story.

 

PIC 68

 

It will be interesting to see what led to this heated argument between the two that caused Bani to have a breakdown.

 

PIC 67

 

PIC 69

 

Our temperature bar reads- 'Navin and Bani ke beech hui karari takkar!' Tune in at 10.30PM to see the entire action. 


﻿

