posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 2:31 pm

Bigg Boss season 10 seems to be heating up with fights of all kinds. Navin, who last saw an ugly fight with Lokesh in the Bigg Boss house, will face a new music with Bani tonight.

The Indiawale and Celebrity team have anyway been at loggerheads and this fight will add another twist to their feisty story.

It will be interesting to see what led to this heated argument between the two that caused Bani to have a breakdown.

Our temperature bar reads- 'Navin and Bani ke beech hui karari takkar!' Tune in at 10.30PM to see the entire action.