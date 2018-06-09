Uff, Madhuri Dixit is all heart, isn't she?

It's never a dull moment when she's around! Gorgeous is an understatement for her and you'll certainly agree with us. From an incredible actress to a fantastic judge; a beautiful dancer to a great human being, Madhuri Dixit is and will always be #1 for us. Because we're one day from the grand finale, here's rounding up the times Madhuri Dixit made our hearts skip a beat with her appearances and dance moves!

#1 There's always time for a boomerang or two!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinning with this cutie on tonight's episode of #DanceDeewane. 😘 😁

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 

#2 A sweet 90's nostalgia with Akshay Kumar and her together is just too cute to miss.
 

 

 

#3 Tamma Tamma again? Yes, please!

 

 

 

 

#4 Grooving away like a pro with the fellow judges!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grooving it out with @ShashankKhaitan and @tusharkalia6386 on #DanceDeewane 😎 Watch it tonight on @ColorsTV.

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

 

#5 She never fails to inspire us with her stunning moves!

 

 

 

 

Don't forget to tune in to Dance Deewane's Grand Finale tomorrow night at 9 pm! 

