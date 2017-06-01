posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 1st, 2017 at 5:28 pm

Finally looks like something really good is going to happen in the village where Chakor lives. Last on Udann we saw that inspector Ajay releases Vivaan and Ragini and this makes Chakor feel surprised! Later the inspector explains the reason behind the same. Knowing inspector Ajay’s clear intent she asks him to support her in putting an end to all the wrong happenings in Azaadganj and he agrees.

It is also evident that inspector Ajay has slight feelings for Chakor.

In the meanwhile worried Imli takes a sigh of relief to see Vivaan and Ragini back home, but Vivaan replies her rudely and walks away.

Chakor is already going through heartbreak but she assures her mother that she would come out of this emotional turmoil soon and work on another mission, something she should be doing. She gives an assurance to her mother that everything will soon be fine.

The mission for Chakor is now to ensure that every person in Azaadganj who is being forced into gun making gets released of the bonded labour and the culprits get punished. As she is thinking all of this, she sees Sooraj lying in the middle of the road, she screams for help but just then Sooraj gets up and tells her the injury was fake. Sooraj tries to make Chakor realize that their love and the bond cannot get over just by divorce but Chakor walks away from him.

What is destined to happen? Can you guess?

Watch Udann Mon- Fri at 8:30 PM!