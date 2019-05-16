posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 16th, 2019 at 3:18 pm

Mumbai, 15th May 2019: Highlighting the complexity of love and ready to ignite prime-time viewing, COLORS brings for its viewers two new shows that will redefine thriller as a genre- Kawach Mahashivratri and Bepanah Pyaar. Bepanah Pyaarr a romantic thriller will redefine every known shade of love; when Raghbir (played by Pearl V Puri) meets with his dubious fate after the mysterious death of his soulmate Baani (essayed by Aparna Dixit). Kawach Mahashivratri will tread the path of the unknown and delve into the lives of Sandhya (played by Deepika Singh), Angad (played by Namik Paul) and Kapil (played by Vin Rana) who’re caught in a complicated relationship due to the torment invoked by supernatural forces. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kawach Mahashivratri will air from 25th May, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm and Bepanah Pyaarr will air from 3rd June, every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

Keeping up with the demands of viewers and bringing a revivifying story, Kawach Mahashivratri, chronicles the life of Sandhya, a girl who believes in true love and finds her soulmate in Angad. However, in a turn of events she realizes that she is on the brink of impending doom. An inauspicious hour, on a mystic Mahashivratri night, unleashes the supernatural forces onto Sandhya’s life which wreaks havoc in her paradise and further complicates her relationship with the love of her life, Angad.

Bepannah Pyaarr, is a tale of two lovers Raghbir and Baani, where Raghbir suffers a huge loss after the mysterious death of his soulmate. Known to be a happy-go-lucky guy, Raghbir turns totally opposite in nature after the tragic incident that changes him for the worse. Giving into his family’s demand, Raghbir eventually agrees to re-marry and that’s the beginning of a mystery waiting to unfold. A decision that he takes for the betterment of his family unfortunately gets himself caught in a web of complicated relationships that will force him to counter it all. Both these shows will redefine the various shades of love and will take viewers on a whirlwind journey that will bring to light the mystique and mystery.

Speaking about the shows, the reigning czarina of Indian television, Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “With Kawach Mahashivratri and Bepanah Pyaarr, we hope to introduce captivating concepts along with incredible star-cast. Two fresh stories that will entice viewers and redefine mystery, Bepanah Pyaarr focuses on various expressions and the complications of one strong emotion, Love. Kawach Mahashivratri is a supernatural thriller that will witness evil energies taking center stage while the goodness of love will be tested in all its glory. Both the shows will evoke a multitude of emotions amongst viewers - be it love, empathy, hatred, suspense or reverence. The shows scale and production quality further add to the authenticity of the concepts, thereby creating a belief system around the perpetuity of love. With intriguing storyline, extremely talented cast and great VFX team in place, Kawach Mahashivratri and Bepanah Pyaarr will both be a viewer’s delight.”

Deepika Singh, who plays Sandhya in Kawach Mahashivratri exclaims, “I will be seen playing the role of Sandhya, a loving and caring daughter. She is a rational person, who is god-fearing but has no faith in supernatural elements and superstitions until she has a tryst with it herself. This is a very different genre from what I have done before. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m sure the show will grab the attention of our viewers from the first episode itself.”

Namik Paul, who plays Angad in Kawach Mahashivratri says, “I will be seen essaying the role of Angad, pure at heart, he is never shy of expressing himself. He never bows down to anything wrong but stands by the people he cares for. As a story of love and mystery, Kawach Mahashivratri will take viewers on a thrilling journey. How Angad and Sandhya fight through all odds, for their love forms the crux of this story”

Pearl V Puri, as Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaarr says, “I’m thrilled to be a part of a refreshing story like Bepanah Pyaarr. It is a quintessential love story but with a twist. I will be seen as Raghbir, who has gone into a shell because of the mysterious death of his wife Baani. Adding various shades to my character is a challenge I’m hoping to overcome.”



Ishita Dutta, as Pragati in Bepanah Pyaarr states, “While playing a bubbly girl-next-door appeals to every young actor, I feel lucky to have landed a challenging role such as Pragati. She has two sides to her, one for the world to see and one which she will never reveal. I am looking forward to this new journey and I hope to live up to the expectations of our viewers.”

In Kawach Mahashivratri, as a fierce tussle ushers good and evil in Sandhya’s life, that uses her dreams and ambitions to manipulate her. Will she be able to battle the realms of the bone-chilling incidents and become the ‘kawach’ to protect her loved ones from the unknown?

While in Bepanah Pyaarr an impudent lover Raghbir, decides to overcome the loss of his soulmate but gets caught in a web of complicated relationships where emotions and sentiments are shrouded in lies. What will be the ultimate fate of these individuals when their love will be tested in all glory?

Experience more thrill and watch the mysteries unfold, tune in to COLORS to watch Kawach Mahashivratri, every Saturday & Sunday at 8pm starting 25th May,2019 and Bepanah Pyaarr every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, starting 3rd June,2019

About COLORS

‘COLORS’ is Viacom18’s flagship brand in the entertainment space in India. A combination of ‘emotions’ and ‘variety’, COLORS, launched on 21st July 2008, offers an entire spectrum of emotions to its viewers. From Fiction Shows to Format shows to Reality shows to Blockbuster Movies – the basket contains all ‘Jazbaat Ke Rang’.‘COLORS’ is dedicated to promoting ‘Cohesive viewing’, through programs like Udann, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Kesari Nandan, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vish Ya Amrit – Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya Ki Kahani, Khoob Ladi Mardani Jhansi Ki Rani, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, Rising Star, Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, Kitchen Champions and Khatra Khatra Khatra amongst others.

About Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s fastest growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema.