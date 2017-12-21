Two important lessons that 'Shani' gave us this week!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 21st, 2017 at 4:13 pm

Every episode of ‘Shani’ begins with a beautiful message, or we can call them as lessons that we receive from the lord of justice.

 

This week too, we learnt two important lessons. Read them below.

 

see1

 

 

Every moment is an experience - Shani teaches that every moment in a person’s life gives one an experience.  An experience is a great a teacher and only such experiences make a person take right decisions as well as make him/her capable of doing what is right.

 

 

see2

 

 

 

A person’s thinking defines his character – In this teaching Shani says that a person’s thoughts and mentality define what his character is. Shani further teaches that every person should always think good as only through a person’s thinking,his or her behavior and nature are determined.

 

Watch ‘Shani’ Mon-Fri at 9 PM!


