posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 13th, 2018 at 5:57 pm

Continuing from last night’s episode, tonight too, we witness an on-going argument between Deepak and Megha. With Romil’s involvement, Deepak seems to get some extra support and as a team, they decide to annoy her even more. Megha also doesn’t budge. Going forward, Bigg Boss also announced the luxury budget task of the week. He hired Sreesanth and Romil as the fireman who would have to shoot 10 contestants out from the captaincy race. FYI, this also included a lot of bribes. Each contestant is associated with a price amount and with a lot of planning and plotting. There was a vault which had coins of different amounts. When the house lights went dim, the contestants had to pick a coin a go to their choice of hitman and give them the contract to dismiss one housemate. The hitman with the highest amount would dismiss the contestant and he/she will be out from the captaincy race.

The first to get shot happens to be Jasleen which obviously doesn’t go down too well with her, and this leads to an argument between Jasleen and Rohit. But the reason to shoot her stems from a comment that was passed by Jasleen. What could this be? Is this Rohit’s revenge strategy? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to find out more!