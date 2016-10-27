Two contestants go to jail on Bigg Boss 10 tonight!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 3:33 pm

Bigg Boss announces that the teams should choose one contestant from their team to send to jail. While Indiawale are discussing the names, Om Swami openly refuses to go to jail. He retorts that he has already been there once and won’t go again. But Manu stresses that every time a contestant had to go to jail from their team, it will be him. Om Swami is upset about this and cribs about injustice inflicted upon him. Manveer loses his cool at this and charges towards Swami ji. A heated argument ensues between the two and neither is willing to back off!

 

IMG_9858

 

IMG_9823

 

IMG_9828

 

IMG_9853

 

 

Ultimately Om Swami is sent to jail by Indiawale! Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to know who will Celebrities send to jail this time!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with