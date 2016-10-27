posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 3:33 pm

Bigg Boss announces that the teams should choose one contestant from their team to send to jail. While Indiawale are discussing the names, Om Swami openly refuses to go to jail. He retorts that he has already been there once and won’t go again. But Manu stresses that every time a contestant had to go to jail from their team, it will be him. Om Swami is upset about this and cribs about injustice inflicted upon him. Manveer loses his cool at this and charges towards Swami ji. A heated argument ensues between the two and neither is willing to back off!

Ultimately Om Swami is sent to jail by Indiawale! Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to know who will Celebrities send to jail this time!