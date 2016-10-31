Twist in the nomination process on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 31st, 2016 at 12:49 pm

Yet again, it is the nominations’ Monday on Bigg Boss 10! On Week 2, Bigg Boss had surprised the Housemates by announcing open nominations. This time the twist is that contestants have to nominate their teammates. So basically Indiawale to nominate two Indiawale Contestants while Celebrities to nominate two Celeb Contestants! Hai na kahaani mein solid twist?

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 34

 

PIC 35

 

Tune into Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know how the contestants are reacting to this!


﻿

