'Tumhari Maa Mar Jayegi!' Swami Om says to Bani on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 9th, 2016 at 4:01 pm

Tonight, during the captaincy task, Bani tries to convince Sahil to leave Priyanka’s side and support Gaurav. Swami Om, who is supporting Priyanka, out of nowhere comments that Bani’s mother will die.

 

Upon hearing this nasty comment, Bani loses her cool and is extremely furious. She charges on Swami Om aggressively and tries to snatch the rope from his hand so that Priyanka falls and loses. She also lashes out at Manveer who is coordinating the task.

 

Later on, Swami Om apologizes for his behavior but the damage is already done. Bani hits back at him too and asks him how dare he say such things. She speaks to the camera and says that ‘Nahin khelni mujhe ye stupid si game kyunki ye bohot hi galat ho gaya hai.’

 

She goes on to express her anger by fiercely and aggressively hitting and kicking the main door of Bigg Boss 10 house.

 

Bani’s emotional outbursts are not new to this season but tonight, she is on a different level altogether. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to see what exactly happened!


