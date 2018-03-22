posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 22nd, 2018 at 3:05 pm

Due to Ahaan’s constant support, Pankti has been able to gather courage and face the difficulties head-on.

She even tells Richa that she will certainly achieve fame and success in her career no matter what, as she has complete faith in her love.

In the meanwhile, JD continues to plot against Ahaan and Pankti, but Pankti challenges JD saying he won’t get successful in ruining things between her and Ahaan. She warns him and says that he will soon be defeated. Adding to that, Ahaan tells JD that it’s time for him to be careful now as Pankti has no more fear in heart.

JD senses the danger and decides to destroy Pankti’s biggest supporter, Ahaan.

What is on JD’s mind? Can you guess?

