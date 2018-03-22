Tu Aashiqui: Pankti isn't scared of JD anymore.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 22nd, 2018 at 3:05 pm

Due to Ahaan’s constant support, Pankti has been able to gather courage and face the difficulties head-on.

 

She even tells Richa that she will certainly achieve fame and success in her career no matter what, as she has complete faith in her love.

 

IMG_3978

 

 

In the meanwhile, JD continues to plot against Ahaan and Pankti, but Pankti challenges JD saying he won’t get successful in ruining things between her and Ahaan. She warns him and says that he will soon be defeated. Adding to that, Ahaan tells JD that it’s time for him to be careful now as Pankti has no more fear in heart.

 

DSC_0457

 

 

JD senses the danger and decides to destroy Pankti’s biggest supporter, Ahaan.

 

 

IMG_7018

 

 

 

What is on JD’s mind? Can you guess?

 

 

Watch ‘Tu Aashiqui’ Mon-Fri at 7 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with