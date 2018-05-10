posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 10th, 2018 at 1:29 pm

This week, Tu Aashiqui goes to beautiful city of London! This is going to be one memorable trip with a lot of twists and turns for Pankti and Ahaan. Apart from that, we will also see the much-awaited mahasangam with Ishq Mein Marjawan where Aarohi meets Pankti, Ahaan and Reyansh! Now isn’t that something you’d really want to watch.

While in London, we capture some romantic moments between Ahaan and Pankti! They are seen at a concert where he is performing, walking around the colourful streets, and in parks, although all this with a constant presence of danger. In an upcoming sequence, Ahaan and Pankti are attacked which will reveal something extremely shocking! What could that be?

Amidst all of this, don’t miss out on some of the most memorable sequences where Ahaan and Pankti spend quality time together, sing happily on the streets and the big proposal that happens in a church!

Don’t miss a single episode of Tu Aashiqui from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm!