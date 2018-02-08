posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 8th, 2018 at 8:31 pm

Who would deny that Ritvik Arora aka Ahaan from Tu Aashiqui has truly impressed us with his acting?

21 years old Ritvik didn’t let people judge him because of his young age. In fact he comes across to be one of the most intense performers of today.

We totally love this young lad as Ahaan on Tu Aashiqui and hence we bring you some interesting facts about him.

Delhi boy – Ritvik has been born and brought up in Delhi. He studied in St Columbus School, same school that superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended.

Die-hard fan of North Indian food – Ritvik has accepted that he is a big foodie. Once in an interview he said “I can die for North Indian food.”

An ambivert – Ritvik has a mix of introvert and extrovert features.

Scared to talk to girls – Yes this is a fact, Ritvik never had girlfriends in school. He says he is a shy person and is scared to approach girls even today.

Excellent in extra-curricular activities – The actor has actively been part of extra-curricular activities ever since his school days. To name a few, playing guitar and basketball etc.

Bright student – Ritvik topped in his school! Ritvik says he has always had love for books so course studies were never a burden for him.

Trained dancer – Ritvik is a trained dancer. He is also part of a Delhi based dance group called ‘Misba Western Dance Society.’

Not a party person – The young actor is different, rather than going for a party he prefers spending quality time with his family. How cool is that!

Wow! It’s so wonderful to know these facts about this young and super talented actor! Don’t you agree?

Watch him on Tu Aashiqui Mon-Fri at 7 PM!