Tu Aashiqui: JD throws a big challenge at Ahaan in order to release Pankti.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 14th, 2017 at 1:10 pm

All this while we have seen how firmly Ahaan has taken a stand for his love. This week on ‘Tu Aashiqui’ we will get to see how Ahaan asks JD to set Pankti free and JD questions him back saying what will he get in return.

 

IMG_3420

 

 

JD gives Ahaan a chance, he says if he wants to see Pankti free from his shackles he should earn 10 crores in 10 days and give him. JD also tells Ahaan that if he fails to do so then he will have to marry a girl of his choice.

 

On the other hand JD tells Pankti that Ahaan is going to buy her in 10 crore. After knowing the whole story Pankti tells Ahaan that she is not going to support Ahaan in this fight, but Ahaan makes her understand that for him her freedom is important more than anything else. Later Pankti supporting Ahaan assures JD that Ahaan will earn the amount in the given time.

 

_MG_3744

 

 

Anita trying to manipulate Pankti says she should leave Ahaan because he has already spoilt his career. In the meanwhile a lawyer comes to JD’s house with Ahaan and his contract and Sheetal is about to see the contract!

 

 

What will happen next? Is JD about to get exposed?

 

 

Do not miss the mahasangam of ‘Tu Aashiqui & Ishq Mein Marjawan’ this week!

 

Tu Aashiqui – Mon to Fri at 7 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with