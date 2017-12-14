posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 14th, 2017 at 1:10 pm

All this while we have seen how firmly Ahaan has taken a stand for his love. This week on ‘Tu Aashiqui’ we will get to see how Ahaan asks JD to set Pankti free and JD questions him back saying what will he get in return.

JD gives Ahaan a chance, he says if he wants to see Pankti free from his shackles he should earn 10 crores in 10 days and give him. JD also tells Ahaan that if he fails to do so then he will have to marry a girl of his choice.

On the other hand JD tells Pankti that Ahaan is going to buy her in 10 crore. After knowing the whole story Pankti tells Ahaan that she is not going to support Ahaan in this fight, but Ahaan makes her understand that for him her freedom is important more than anything else. Later Pankti supporting Ahaan assures JD that Ahaan will earn the amount in the given time.

Anita trying to manipulate Pankti says she should leave Ahaan because he has already spoilt his career. In the meanwhile a lawyer comes to JD’s house with Ahaan and his contract and Sheetal is about to see the contract!

What will happen next? Is JD about to get exposed?

