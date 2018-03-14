Tu Aashiqui: JD now attempts to spoil Pankti's career.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 14th, 2018 at 6:12 pm

This week on Tu Ashiqui JD acquires the rights of Jaishree productions’ new film for which Pankti was supposed to sing. Monty assures Ahaan and Pankti saying he will take care of the situation.  He reaches Jaishree productions’ office and sees JD present there.  Suman refuses to work with Monty saying since he has a connection with Jasmine they cannot go ahead with the deal.

 

Monty tries to make him understand saying JD isn’t a nice person but at the same time he is unable to reveal much as it could tarnish Pankti’s image. Monty informs Ahaan and Pankti that they lost the deal.

 

Later, Pankti gets an invitation to sing at the JD mansion for the movie of Jaishree productions, but Pankti refuses to go to the JD mansion.  Ahaan tells his mother that JD did this purposely because Pankti was going to sing for the film and he wants to spoil her career.

 

 

Ahaan challenges JD saying although Pankti would not come to the JD mansion, he will also not let JD win the battle this time.

 

 

Watch Tu Aashiqui Mon-Fri at 7 PM.


