Tu Aashiqui: JD gets exposed!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 2nd, 2018 at 2:20 pm

The story of Tu Aashiqui gets more exciting this week.

 

DSC_1374

 

 

Manav will expose JD in front of the family revealing his real character, and tell them how he used Pankti. JD trying to save himself will say that Anita Sharma is the person behind the whole matter and she is the one who trapped him in this.

 

DSC_2018

 

 

Sheetal would go berserk after knowing this!

 

Meanwhile Pankti will suddenly go missing. A concerned Ahaan would start his search for Pankti. He would even question Anita about Pankti by pointing a knife at her.

 

DSC_0463

 

 

We will see Pankti getting kidnapped, and Anita would threaten Dhanrajgir family saying she would expose them in front of the world if something happens to her daughter.

 

DSC_2048

 

 

What’s going to happen next?

 

To know, keep watching Tu Aashiqui – Mon to Fri at 7 PM!


