Tu Aashiqui: Are you ready for Jashn-E-Ishq?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 13th, 2018 at 4:41 pm

The biggest villain in Pankti and Ahaan’s love story is JD. Currently the man is doing everything possible to separate the young couple.

DSC_1255

 

 

Be ready to be part of Valentine’s Day celebration tomorrow. Interestingly, your favorite couples from other shows – Harman-Saumya, Sanchi-Veer, Deep-Aarohi and Sooraj-Chakor will also join this party along with Ahaan and Pankti.

 

DSC_1027

 

 

However, an unexpected twist will determine Ahaan and Pankti’s fate tomorrow.

 

 

JD is plotting against Ahaan and Pankti. What is he up to?

 

DSC_0414

 

 

This whole event is going to leave your jaws dropped, so do not miss  Jashn-E-Ishq tomorrow.

 

 

Click to watch the promo.

 

 

14th February 6:30 PM to 9 PM.


﻿

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

