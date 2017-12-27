Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan to get trapped in a smuggling case?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 27th, 2017 at 5:55 pm

This week on ‘Tu Aashiqui’ while Ahaan is singing at a kitty party women start coming closer to him, JD immediately makes a video of it and sends it to Pankti. Pankti straightaway reaches the scene. Later Pankti makes a promise to Ahaan that she wouldn’t see him in next seven days and Ahaan in return assures her he will set her free very soon.

 

zo1

 

 

JD tells Sheetal about Ahaan being in a striptease party and Sheetal forces Ahaan to tell her the complete truth about why he is doing all of this.

 

zo2

 

 

On the other side Aparna suggests to keep Mata Ki Chowki. Aparna also visits Anita’s place and invites her entire family for the Chowki. In the meanwhile Jagdish keeps drugs in Ahaan’s guitar, and police stops the car for checking.

 

 

The cop is about to take Ahaan’s guitar!

 

zo4

 

 

In further episodes we will see how Monty will reach at Anita’s place and take Poorva along. In the meanwhile Pankti and Anita leave for JD mansion.

 

 

When JD meets Pankti he secretly tells her that she doesn’t know how dangerous JD could be!

 

 

Was does that mean? Another big trouble for Ahaan? Does he get caught?

 

How will Pankti help Ahaan this time?

 

 

Watch Tu Aashiqui – Mon-Fri at 7 PM!


﻿

