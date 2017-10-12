posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 12th, 2017 at 5:51 pm

In the last episode of ‘Tu Aashiqui’ we saw how Ahaan already madly in love with Pankti is finding ways to be able to meet her properly. His friends by his side support him at this crucial time.

Fortunately Ahaan happens to meet Richa, who is Pankti’s boarding school friend. He seeks her support and the latter agrees. On the other hand Pankti is seen crying bitterly for the kind of fate she has, her elder sister tries pacifying her. Pankti’s mother wants no further mess, as she keeps a close eye on Pankti’s activities.

Pankti receives a phone call from the book store where her books got exchanged, asking her to come and exchange the same. However her mother doesn’t let her go rather she does. Ahaan and his friends including Richa get surprised looking at this as they had pre-planned everything. Still Ahaan doesn’t give up. He follows Pankti’s mother’s car and reaches her place.

Pankti’s sister helps her in meeting Richa who requests her to attend her engagement happening the same evening. Initially Pankti refuses due to circumstances but later agrees that she would come.

On knowing this Ahaan feels really happy. He thinks, he would finally be able to meet the love of her life.

Will this actually happen? Or once again Ahaan’s efforts will go in vain?

