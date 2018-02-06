Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan faints after this shocking news!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 6th, 2018 at 6:01 pm

The story of Tu Aashiqui will get more intriguing after Sheetal would file for a divorce, she would even ask the lawyer to remove JD’s name from all her property papers.

 

DSC_0002

 

 

On the other hand Ahaan would continue his hunt for Pankti. He would make a video and post it on social networking site.

 

DSC_0451

 

 

Pankti would get to know who her kidnapper is. She would even get emotional watching Ahaan’s video. She would try contacting Ahaan.

 

IMG_7157

 

 

After a series of events Anita would disclose Ahaan that Pankti is dead, on listening to this Ahaan would faint. But what is the actual truth behind all of this? Where is Pankti?

 

IMG_7075

 

 

Every episode is thoroughly going to keep you engrossed.

 

 

Keep watching Tu Aashiqui, Mon-Fri at 7 PM!


