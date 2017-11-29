posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 29th, 2017 at 3:26 pm

Till now we saw how Ahaan feels disgusted after he gets to know JD’s truth, he confronts him and tells he isn’t worthy of any relation rather he is extremely poor at heart.

Ahaan further removes the ghoongroo from Pankti’s feet reassuring everyone what Pankti means to him! He gets drunk for the first time in life and feels devastated as he keeps getting flashes of Pankti with JD.

On the other hand Pankti keeps calling Ahaan frantically but he doesn’t realize it. Pankti even tells Anita that how well she knows that she is insecure about her business after this whole episode. Going further, she says that nothing matters to her at the moment, but the only important thing for her is Ahaan’s whereabouts.

Adarsh Ratan already complains JD about Aahan not turning up for the concert because of which he faces heavy losses. JD throws money at him for the same.

Further this week we will get to see how Pankti reaches out to Ahaan, but JD comes in between. However, Ahaan once again comes in between them giving hard looks to JD. Pankti and Ahaan get to speak with each other.

Later JD will also announce of re-launching Ahaan, however from within he decides to make things difficult for Ahaan if at all he tries to go against him.

What does JD have in mind? Is another pile of trouble awaiting Ahaan?

