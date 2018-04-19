Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 19th, 2018 at 5:46 pm

This week Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village while trying to save themselves from the police. A lady named Sakku bai in the village gives them shelter.

 

 

Ahaan and Pankti spend quality time together and the people in the village also take good care of them.

 

colors3

 

 

Sakku bai accidently calls up Anita but Ahaan handles the situation. Anita calls her back while JD stands next to her and they hear Pankti’s voice at the other end. JD gets suspicious and tells Anita that they should immediately go to the Koli village.

 

 

The villagers make Ahaan and Pankti part of a celebration happening in the village; this also helps them to hide from police.

 

 

But how far can they go like this?

 

 

Stay tuned to know!

 

 

Tu Aashiqui – Mon to Fri at 7 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Saumya Tandon shares her excitement about anchoring the show.

Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Saumya Tandon shares her excitement about anchoring the show.

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with