posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 19th, 2018 at 5:46 pm

This week Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village while trying to save themselves from the police. A lady named Sakku bai in the village gives them shelter.

Ahaan and Pankti spend quality time together and the people in the village also take good care of them.

Sakku bai accidently calls up Anita but Ahaan handles the situation. Anita calls her back while JD stands next to her and they hear Pankti’s voice at the other end. JD gets suspicious and tells Anita that they should immediately go to the Koli village.

The villagers make Ahaan and Pankti part of a celebration happening in the village; this also helps them to hide from police.

But how far can they go like this?

Tu Aashiqui – Mon to Fri at 7 PM.