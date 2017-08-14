posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 14th, 2017 at 5:39 pm

The story of Kasam is going to keep you on the edge of your seats this week as the biggest revelation is about to happen on the show.

To start off with Nethra, who will get to know that Tanuja and Abhishek aren’t wife and husband and more importantly she will get to know that Natasha is actually the daughter of Rishi. She would be seen deciding to tell the truth to Rishi.

Tanuja on the other hand would be seen getting more worried to see Natasha and Rishi’s growing affection and closeness.

During the week we will witness Natasha meeting with an accident in an attempt to save Tanya. She will be severely injured. Natasha would urgently require blood and fortunately the samples would match with that of Rishi. Rishi would once again unknowingly save his daughter by offering her blood. Tanuja who would be seeing all of this would breakdown; being unable to express the truth. We will see how she feels grateful towards Rishi, in fact Abhishek would thank Rishi for saving Natasha’s life.

Rishi would eventually tell Tanuja that he wouldn’t interfere in her family matters in future as he knows Abhishek loves Natasha a lot and that he wouldn’t want the father-daughter to separate.

A heart-wrenching moment for Tanuja after listening to all of this!

Doctor who treated Natasha would try reaching out to Rishi, to tell him that Natasha is his daughter. What will happen next?

