posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 27th, 2016 at 12:27 pm

From a choreographer to a contestant, from a teacher to a student, JDJ9's journey for Salman Yusuff Khan is far different from the others.

But here's what makes him an asolute favourite on this show...

Going That Extra Mile

To keep yourself going and taking a leap of faith with hard-work will get you somewhere you ought to be.

Getting there ...Getting there 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#neverbackdown @official_jhalak @colorstv #jhalakhothai #salmanonjhalak A video posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:12am PDT

A Dash Of Personal Touch

Even though it takes a team to put an act together, never miss out on the little bits that you can do yourself.

It's splashing colors on #JDJ9 tonight. @colorstv @official_jhalak A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 3, 2016 at 6:02am PDT

#behindthescenes Busy painting my costume. #jdj9 #perfection #perfectionist @colorstv @official_jhalak A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 14, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

A Little Struggle Can Get You Success

It's only when the pain seeps in, the passion to perform gets stronger.

When u love what u do it's literally blood and sweat ... Not as easy as it looks .. #jhalak #neverbackdown #jdj9 #salmanonjhalak @colorstv 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 13, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

Practice Is The True Mentor

Not missing out on the details and great effort is what it takes for an act to become 'act-ually outstanding'

It's a heavy act .. That I can say for sure 😎 #jdj9 #jhalakhothai #salmanonjhalak @colorstv A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Aug 31, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

Some Fun Does No Harm

Great energy and a good routine stem from the fun factor too. Keep it alive.

Killing time on the set. @colorstv @official_jhalak #JDJ9 A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 21, 2016 at 6:16am PDT

Look Game

Whether shirt off or suit on, the attitude with which you carry yourself is what matters.

Gearing up for today's shoot. @colorstv @official_jhalak #jdj9 A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 7, 2016 at 1:08am PDT

Tonight it's gonna be fun 😎.. #teamsalman #jdjdancewar @colorstv @official_jhalak #salmanonjhalak A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:46am PDT

Bonding Is Beyond Competition

Bond with the contestants, that's the healthy route of any competition.

Fun time during the shoot. @jhalakdikhlajaa9 @colorstv A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 10:55pm PDT

Honoured to share the same frame with @AmitabhBachchan 🙏🏻 #jdj9 @colorstv @official_jhalak A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 17, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Arrive In Style

No matter where you are headed, always arrive in style!

Taming this beast for a change #tbt .. Was a good day to ride today 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#ridetowork #jdj9 #salmanonjhalak @colorstv A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Sep 25, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

Keep watching JDJ9 to see the journey of the ever inspiring Salman Yusuff Khan. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM!