From a choreographer to a contestant, from a teacher to a student, JDJ9's journey for Salman Yusuff Khan is far different from the others.
But here's what makes him an asolute favourite on this show...
Going That Extra Mile
To keep yourself going and taking a leap of faith with hard-work will get you somewhere you ought to be.
A Dash Of Personal Touch
Even though it takes a team to put an act together, never miss out on the little bits that you can do yourself.
A Little Struggle Can Get You Success
It's only when the pain seeps in, the passion to perform gets stronger.
Practice Is The True Mentor
Not missing out on the details and great effort is what it takes for an act to become 'act-ually outstanding'
Some Fun Does No Harm
Great energy and a good routine stem from the fun factor too. Keep it alive.
Look Game
Whether shirt off or suit on, the attitude with which you carry yourself is what matters.
Bonding Is Beyond Competition
Bond with the contestants, that's the healthy route of any competition.
Arrive In Style
No matter where you are headed, always arrive in style!
Keep watching JDJ9 to see the journey of the ever inspiring Salman Yusuff Khan. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM!
