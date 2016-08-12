True Blue Star of JDJ9 - Salman Yusuff Khan

From a choreographer to a contestant, from a teacher to a student, JDJ9's journey for Salman Yusuff Khan is far different from the others.

But here's what makes him an asolute favourite on this show...

 

 

Going That Extra Mile 

To keep yourself going and taking a leap of faith with hard-work will get you somewhere you ought to be.

 

 

 

Getting there ...Getting there 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#neverbackdown @official_jhalak @colorstv #jhalakhothai #salmanonjhalak

A video posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

A Dash Of Personal Touch 

Even though it takes a team to put an act together, never miss out on the little bits that you can do yourself.

 

 

 

It's splashing colors on #JDJ9 tonight. @colorstv @official_jhalak

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

#behindthescenes Busy painting my costume. #jdj9 #perfection #perfectionist @colorstv @official_jhalak

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

A Little Struggle Can Get You Success 

It's only when the pain seeps in, the passion to perform gets stronger.

 

 

 

 

Practice Is The True Mentor

Not missing out on the details and great effort is what it takes for an act to become 'act-ually outstanding'

 

 

 

It's a heavy act .. That I can say for sure 😎 #jdj9 #jhalakhothai #salmanonjhalak @colorstv

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

 

Some Fun Does No Harm 

Great energy and a good routine stem from the fun factor too. Keep it alive.

 

 

 

Killing time on the set. @colorstv @official_jhalak #JDJ9

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Look Game 

Whether shirt off or suit on, the attitude with which you carry yourself is what matters.

 

 

 

Gearing up for today's shoot. @colorstv @official_jhalak #jdj9

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Tonight it's gonna be fun 😎.. #teamsalman #jdjdancewar @colorstv @official_jhalak #salmanonjhalak

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Bonding Is Beyond Competition 

Bond with the contestants, that's the healthy route of any competition.

 

 

 

Fun time during the shoot. @jhalakdikhlajaa9 @colorstv

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Honoured to share the same frame with @AmitabhBachchan 🙏🏻 #jdj9 @colorstv @official_jhalak

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Arrive In Style 

No matter where you are headed, always arrive in style!

 

 

 

Taming this beast for a change #tbt .. Was a good day to ride today 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#ridetowork #jdj9 #salmanonjhalak @colorstv

A photo posted by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on

 

 

Keep watching JDJ9 to see the journey of the ever inspiring Salman Yusuff Khan. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM!


﻿

