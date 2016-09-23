Triple scoop of crazy comedy on #CNBTaaza

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 23rd, 2016 at 3:18 pm

On 25th September, as you get ready to see a whole new world of comedy, we retained our secret ingredients of hassi. 
A new host for season 2 and new faces too
But 
Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh will be wearing their comedy cape just for you! 

IMG_3049
IMG_3048
IMG_3052
IMG_3066
IMG_3043

The funny bone ambassadors are here to stay but this time they will take onto the other side. 
Their one liners,  hilarious puns and chuckle worthy gags will  get you rolling off your couches with laughter. 

IMG_6358

 

IMG_6508

After a tremendously fabulous season 1, we cannot wait to see what season 2 will be like! 
Bring it on Gag Gangsters! #CNBTaaza, 25th September at 10PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with