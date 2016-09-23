posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 23rd, 2016 at 3:18 pm
On 25th September, as you get ready to see a whole new world of comedy, we retained our secret ingredients of hassi.
A new host for season 2 and new faces too
But
Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh will be wearing their comedy cape just for you!
The funny bone ambassadors are here to stay but this time they will take onto the other side.
Their one liners, hilarious puns and chuckle worthy gags will get you rolling off your couches with laughter.
After a tremendously fabulous season 1, we cannot wait to see what season 2 will be like!
Bring it on Gag Gangsters! #CNBTaaza, 25th September at 10PM!
