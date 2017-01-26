Tracking down Rohan Mehra's journey on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 1:19 pm

Rohan Mehra, one of the most popular television celebrities has had a super journey on Bigg Boss 10 as of now. Initially he was calm and composed but that changed soon as he blew the trumpet against Swami Om. His nastiest fights happened with Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga.

 

His reel mother, Hina Khan, had come on the show to give him an understanding about where he’s going wrong. She pointed out that she was absolutely shocked to see him fight and scream. In his support, she highly criticized Priyanka Jagga for ill- treating him.

 

Here are some highlights of Rohan Mehra’s stay in the Bigg Boss house till now…

 

Rohan reigned our hearts for…

 

He is the cute boy- next- door, yet, he has his own charisma. His smile definitely melts our hearts.

 

His unconditional friendship with Lopamudra is something that any girl would want to have.

 

He shared an amazing chemistry with Karan Mehra that we all enjoyed. How can we forget that cute Selfie?

 

He respected all housemates, even if they ill- treated him. Even when Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga got into the ugliest fights with him, Rohan hardly ever crossed his limit.

 

Some of the shockers are…

 

His behavior was criticized to be immature on many occasions.

 

He miserably failed at the Captaincy.

 

He got punished to be nominated for the entire season as he pushed Swami Om during a fight.

 

Rohan will definitely come out a stronger person with this experience on Bigg Boss 10.


