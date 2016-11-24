posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 12:47 pm

Contestants live as housemates on Bigg Boss and sometimes they end up making new relationships in the house. At times these bonds become strong and last even after the show. But nothing can replace one’s family and the bond one shares with their loved ones!

Tonight, Bani breaks down as she misses her family and close ones. Later on she confesses that she wanted to stay in the game only as long as she would enjoy it. But somehow tonight she isn’t having fun and hence wants to cry it out. She also adds that when a person is crying he or she should be allowed to cry.

