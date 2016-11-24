Tough Bani breaks down on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 12:47 pm

Contestants live as housemates on Bigg Boss and sometimes they end up making new relationships in the house. At times these bonds become strong and last even after the show. But nothing can replace one’s family and the bond one shares with their loved ones!

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 64

 

PIC 60

 

Tonight, Bani breaks down as she misses her family and close ones. Later on she confesses that she wanted to stay in the game only as long as she would enjoy it. But somehow tonight she isn’t having fun and hence wants to cry it out. She also adds that when a person is crying he or she should be allowed to cry.

 

PIC 67

 

PIC 70

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened to this tough girl!


