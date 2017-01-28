Top 10 tasks on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 28th, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Bigg Boss Season 10 has created history by throwing open the gates of the BB house for commoners or Indiawale, as they were called on the show. The show started with a superb twist where the housemates were divided into two teams, commoners as ‘Indiawale’ and the stars as ‘Celebrities’. Furthermore, the Indiawale were given the ‘Maalik’ status in the house whereas the Celebrities were the ‘Sevaks’.

 

Many interesting tasks were churned out throughout the season. We bring to you the most interesting ones…

 

The First Luxury Budget Task 

 

977e5d748acf5bba0d8ead4d158e3e47

 

 

0096b532cc9b4e074c0bd05be3469bd4

 

 

Day 1 of Bigg Boss 10 was rather dramatic and it continued to be that way even on Day 2. The entertainment quotient spiked up with the first luxury budget task of the season. Before entering the BB house, team Indiawale had shared with Bigg Boss one secret each. The Celebrities had to guess which secret belonged to which contestant. As expected, it stirred the pot and led to some fights in the house. Although the Celebrities lost the task, it turned out to be really interesting as the contestants got to know each other in a better way.

 

The Oppo F1s Selfie Expert Task

 

248de6d89cf6e3aa43b9d881e53e7a3f

 

5f00b5b92b2e94a1fb6269a473cdc61b

 

 

The task that happened around Diwali was thoroughly enjoyed by the housemates. The contestants were paired up and every ‘Jodi’ had to click a Selfie against a wall assigned to them. The walls were specially created for the purpose. The best Selfie of the task was by Rohan and Karan.

The First Immunity Task that happened between Navin and Lokesh

 

8081eb998af3781f33482eba36fa9ccf
 
 
ffaafc8521d497f530102d6237d9a55e

 

 

Both, Navin and Lokesh had to make a line of Dominoes blocks to win the immunity. The blocks had to be placed upright and at the end of the task, contestant with maximum blocks standing was to win. In a frenzy to win, Navin kicked the blocks in Lokesh’s line and made them fall. Upon this, Lokesh had also done the same. However, at the end of the game, Navin had more blocks standing and he won the first immunity on Bigg Boss 10. However, it only worked against him and showed him in bad light as the sympathy of contestants as well as the audience went to Lokesh.

 

The Raja Aur Rank Task

 

49d7cfa7e98b70290ca9e1d18f504c6b
 
5d8ebd402a0c1f46a52f59bbfbab2d7c

 

 

The Raja Aur Rank task had totally upped the entertainment quotient and fun factor of the season as it was played in complete costume. The contestants were in character and managed to entertain the audience. Indiawale were the Royal Family and Celebrities there Sevaks. The eccentric Swami Om was made the Raja. Manveer was the Rajkumar and Nitibha his wife, the Bahu. Lokesh was Rajkumari and Navin was her husband, the Damaad. From the Celebrities team Gaurav was Wazir and Bani was Angrakshak. The task was super fun to watch and also proved to be a game changer.

 

The Test of Relationships

 

c9a7a0ac160d4aaf7d14f754f72d34e9

 

3a7bacc0185688fabbff904d8e70f5d3

 

 

Bigg Boss rolled out a nomination special task wherein contestants had to convince other housemates to do something unbelievable for them. Bani had to ask Gaurav to bleach his eyebrows to save her from nominations and he did save her. Manveer had to shave off his beard for Manu while Manu had to cut his favourite doll into pieces for Monalisa. Nitibha had to give up on her makeup for Navin however, she refused to do so. Needless to say, the task also brought up some nasty fights and it didn’t work well for all. It was absolutely entertaining for the audience though.

 

The First Captaincy Task

 

2fb467c811b6181c79e9f51f5b40fa85

 

a3d6232803cd8f011532f24d8958b808

 

 

The first three contenders for captaincy were Bani, Manu and Swami Om. The three had to create and promote their own political parties and win maximum number of supporters. A lot of planning and plotting went into it. Finally Bani won the task and became the first captain of the season.

 

The Viral Video Task by Sunny Leone

 

3d04b3fe00cf1e21b70a636d291298b0

 

10a6856aba941a4a78beabf4779f8e51

 

 

The housemates and audience enjoyed this task equally. They created stories and shot some viral videos to impress Sunny Leone.

 

The Toofaan Task

 

8111260b4dc02b56b032e5347e7398c1

 

e42ec74c16d1f25519d2980837bcb89b

 

 

An interesting captaincy task was played by the housemates wherein the house would be taken by a storm and all housemates had to rush into an igloo, specially created for the task. The housemates looked really cute in Kashmiri costumes. The task also threw up some really nasty fights where even Gaurav lost his temper for the first time.

 

The Daakia Task

 

fe835725446715891c71a528f3a8b73c

 

bd031f12489b3cfd424e3aa74b6ec575

 

 

The Daakia task was a big twist in the nominations. Every contestant had a parcel for another contestant. The housemates could save themselves by putting the parcel in their custody in to the fire in the garden area or get nominated and deliver the parcel to the concerned housemate. Except for Monalisa, everyone else burned the parcels and saved themselves.

 

The BB Dhaba Task

 

fbed9754932874042449b3b990398407

 

4f1d0e95088117b607d11548da8fe48b

 

 

The BB Dhaba Task that recently happened, worsened things between Bani and Lopamudra.The contestants were divided into Team Bani and Team Lopamudra with Manu ad Bani pitted against Lopamudra and Rohan. Manveer was the owner of the Dhaba and the Sanchalak. Team Bani managed to impress him and Bigg Boss and won the task hands down.

We bet, just like the previous seasons, even this tenth season of Bigg Boss raised the entertainment quotient and took the game a notch higher.

 


﻿

