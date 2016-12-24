Tonight On Bigg Boss 10 Lopamudra's Sister Praises Her for Playing well!

PIC 49

 

Lopamudra's happiness knew no bounds as she got to meet her sister Bhagyashree through the 'Family App'! She couldn't resist her emotions after seeing her in the confession room. Having just few minutes in hand Lopamudra tried her best asking important things such as - well being of the family etc. Bhagyashree responded calmly telling her that everyone is doing fine and loving to watch her play so well! Especially talking about their parents, Bhagyashree mentions how their mom and dad miss her a lot!

PIC 47

 

Bhagyashree tried boosting her morale by saying she shouldn't worry much and advices saying that their father has asked her not to  pay attention to Swami Om and act with disrespect towards him since he is aged. Before leaving Bhagyashree said that she is playing really well and should stick to that!

 
PIC 53

 

Hope this really makes a difference! Watch tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10 to know the full story!  


﻿

