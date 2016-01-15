Times when Colors celebrities gave us bonding goals!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 27th, 2016 at 2:44 pm

So many times, we meet people with whom we create strong, inseparable bonds. It could be that of friendship forever or just being supportive colleagues. So many of our Colors stars exhibit similar off screen bonding with one another. Here are times when our favorite celebs gave us bonding goals…

 

On screen chemistry, off screen bonding!

 

 

Pagal panti bhi zaruri hai..😝 #shooting #onroad #inbetweenshots #phototime📷

A photo posted by Paras Arora (@iamparasarora) on

 

 

 

Laal bagh cha raja! After darshan 😊😊

A photo posted by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on

 

 

Shooting, coupled up with some craziness!

 

 

❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

 

Hahaha😂😁

A video posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

 

 

Happy Families!

 

 

Imli'ssssss godh bharayi...👶🏻

A photo posted by Paras Arora (@iamparasarora) on

 

 

 

Captured the moment 😍😋

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

On screen rivals, but off screen? Loads of Masti and Mazaa!

 

 

A photo posted by Paras Arora (@iamparasarora) on

 

 

 

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Bonding beyond the show!

 

 

@sanaaminsheikh ❤️😘

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

@iamsanjeeda i fool you every single time😂😘

A video posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 


﻿

Connect with