Time to step into the Poultry Farm tonight!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 23rd, 2018 at 6:01 pm

With one surprise after another, the Bigg Boss house is surely one place where the unexpected can happen anytime, anywhere and anyhow! With the entry of Rohit and Megha, the housemates are certainly in for a deadly competition and we’ve got to agree with how unmissable this gets here onwards. It starts with Megha talking about how she perceives everybody in the house.

 

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 9.39.47 am

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 9.42.17 am

 

 

 

Going forward, Bigg Boss announces the Luxury task of the week where the garden area has been converted into a poultry farm. This farm has a hen which lays an egg at regular intervals. This egg has to be grabbed by the contenders which must be sold to the shopkeeper in exchange for a fellow contender’s statue, who according to them should be out of the captaincy race. On getting this statue, the same has to be crushed and dumped. Now isn’t that interesting? Watch all the major planning and plotting tonight on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 9.49.33 am
 
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 9.50.57 am

 

 

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Nani tricks Zoya again?

Nani tricks Zoya again?

Wild Card Entry 2.0!

Wild Card Entry 2.0!

Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar!

Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar!

Here's what to expect on India's Got Talent 8 tonight!

Here's what to expect on India's Got Talent 8 tonight!

Is Surbhi Rana at fault?

Is Surbhi Rana at fault?

You Might Also Like

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bigg Boss Season 12

Connect with