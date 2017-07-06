Time for the Semi-finals on 'India Banega Manch' this weekend

India Banega Manch came up with power-packed performances week after week. The show brought the cream of talents from all over the country astonishing us to another level altogether.

 

Be it daredevil stunts, artistic talents, inborn talents, a passion for dance or singing and several other unique skills, India Banega Manch presented them all in front of us.  All of this showed the incredible capabilities a common mortal can have without any limitations and beyond one’s imaginations.

 

Passing through the tests , there came 16 semi-finalists from the show. It’s time now for these 16 contestants to raise their bar a notch higher in the semi-finals that is going to happen coming weekend.

 

The names of the semi-finalists are – Aliyans, Amit and Mukesh, The Hip Circle, Naadyog Group, Wrestler Square, The Quavers Choir, Bhanupratap Singh & Abhishek Saini, Pritam Kumar, Crew 19, Swapnil Jadhav, Lokmanya Tilak Mallakhamb Group, Rajendra Bishnoi, Rahul Saini, Mastan Ali, Amit & Sakshi and Raibhishi.

 

The next two episodes will be extremely crucial in determining the finalists.

 

Not to forget there are some surprises too!

 

We wish all the luck to the top 16.

 

Here’s a glimpse of what’s upcoming in the next two episodes.

 

IMG_0575

 

 

IMG_0604

 

IMG_0632

 

IMG_0677

 

IMG_9991

 

Tune into India Banega Manch semi-finals coming Sat & Sun at 9 PM!

 


﻿

