Time for some mean and personal statements?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 19th, 2018 at 6:19 pm

How much can you trust someone? And even if you can, how much can you validate that as well? The BB fire brigade task helped contenders understand where each one of them stand, and mainly who is important for whom. Continuing from yesterday, today, Dipika, Deepak, and Surbhi were given a task to hear what everyone has to say about them. They, along with everybody else, were also given a chance to even speak their minds out. The person on the receiving end was asked to hold his emotions and not break down. With one blame after another, how do you think these go down with them?

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-19 at 7.39.19 am
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-12-19 at 7.36.54 am

 

 

Going forward, Sree was seen baking a birthday cake for his wife. On getting slightly emotional, Deepak and Romil tried to lighten the mood by just making every day someone’s birthday. To stay updated with all the fun and drama, tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more. 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-19 at 8.28.27 AM

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Is Niyati going to solve it all?

Is Niyati going to solve it all?

The game is changing!

The game is changing!

The big race to finale!

The big race to finale!

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

Weekend ka Vaar like none other!

Weekend ka Vaar like none other!

You Might Also Like

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with