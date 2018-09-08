Time for Manmarziyaan on Dance Deewane!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 8th, 2018 at 4:29 pm

Ladies and Gentlemen put your hands together for the Semi-final week of the much-loved show – Dance Deewane! The show has been treating you to some of the best dance performances by 3 generations since the last few weeks, and with the semi-finals tonight, we promise you double the excitement and fun! It gets better with the team of Manmarziyaan coming on set to not only encourage the three generations but also shake a leg or two with them! Here are a few highlights from the episode tonight!

 

#1 An array of unusual performances coming your way!

 

_VTP0621

 

 

#2 The team of Manmarziyaan: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan coming together and adding on to the fun!

 

 

 

#3 The much spoken about wave between Vicky Kaushal and Vedji! (We’re fans of this FYI)

 

_VTP9647

 

_VTP9648

 

 

#4 Watch Kishen taking the lead and making Taapsee sway gracefully!

 

_VTP9758

 

_VTP9756

 

 

#5 A sweet little performance by Prabdeep and Madhuri Dixit is sure to make you smile wider tonight!

 

Untitled

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Five things you get only from your mother!

Five things you get only from your mother!

Pride, not Prejudice #ChunoApneRang

Pride, not Prejudice #ChunoApneRang

"I love you Zoya!"

"I love you Zoya!"

Unusual Couples, Unusual Relationships - One Bigg Boss House

Unusual Couples, Unusual Relationships - One Bigg Boss House

Are Kunal and Nandini about to get caught?

Are Kunal and Nandini about to get caught?

You Might Also Like

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Connect with