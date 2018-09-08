posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 8th, 2018 at 4:29 pm

Ladies and Gentlemen put your hands together for the Semi-final week of the much-loved show – Dance Deewane! The show has been treating you to some of the best dance performances by 3 generations since the last few weeks, and with the semi-finals tonight, we promise you double the excitement and fun! It gets better with the team of Manmarziyaan coming on set to not only encourage the three generations but also shake a leg or two with them! Here are a few highlights from the episode tonight!

#1 An array of unusual performances coming your way!

#2 The team of Manmarziyaan: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan coming together and adding on to the fun!

#3 The much spoken about wave between Vicky Kaushal and Vedji! (We’re fans of this FYI)

#4 Watch Kishen taking the lead and making Taapsee sway gracefully!

#5 A sweet little performance by Prabdeep and Madhuri Dixit is sure to make you smile wider tonight!