posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 9th, 2017 at 5:28 pm

So, as we know the housemates in the Bigg Boss house will rank themselves in tonight’s episode. This will be a stepping stone towards winning ‘Ticket To Finale’, and there will be two housemates who can win this! Bigg Boss clearly states in tonight’s episode that this ranking activity plays a very vital role in determining who win the two tickets.

Housemates are seen having intense chat among st themselves determining this. At one instance Bani is seen telling other housemates that why she feels she suits the best for no.2. Lopamudra on the other hand says she deserves to be on no.1. Few agree, few don’t. This is not it, we must also watch tonight what the other 4 housemates have to say.

One thing is for sure, nobody wants to lag behind and hence the challenge gets difficult from here!

Let’s watch tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 to see if we think alike the housemates, or they have a different view on the rankings altogether.

Tune in at 10:30 PM!