posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 10th, 2017 at 2:57 pm

At one moment during the Solar system task wherein all the housemates walk around the orbit as astronauts, a fight breaks between Manu and Nitibha. Manu tells Nitibha to come out of the orbit, he even tells this to Manveer to remove her from the orbit as because of her their performance in the task is getting affected. Nitibha challenges everyone to dare on that. Since Nitibha is too slow in speed, everyone feels annoyed.

Manu is again and again seen telling other housemates to push her out of the orbit and Nitibha retaliates.

What will eventually happen, can you guess?

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!