Ticket To Finale Week: Manu, Bani And Manveer Are The Final Three In The Solar System Task On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 12:32 pm

After lots of ups and downs, fighting among st each other, winning and losing the tasks at the same time, the six housemates made it to the ‘Ticket To Finale Week’.

 

We have all seen what happened during the Solar System task. A lot of disputes that erupted in between created differences among st the housemates. Eventually tonight we will see Bani, Manveer and Manu making it till the last, topmost orbit. But as we know, there will be only two astronauts who can win the task.

 

Just before the task is almost over there happens a major fight among st the trio and Bani cries at the drop of the hat!

 

Can you guess what goes wrong?

To know that, tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


