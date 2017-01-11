posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 1:47 pm

In an interesting twist tonight we will see how Bani gets eliminated from the Solar system task. Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will be the final two winning the task towards the end.

The two housemates will get a chance to go out of the Bigg Boss house in a shopping mall and interact with the audience and their fans. The duo will be seen going all out to make most of the given opportunity. Ecstatic about the whole thing, Manu and Manveer will be seen assuring their fans and supporters individually to give maximum votes to them.

The audience will be seen equally excited to have the two housemates coming in real to meet and interact with them from their favourite show.

Manu and Manveer do their best to make the audience happy! Ultimately who will win the maximum hearts?

Can you guess?

