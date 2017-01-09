posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 9th, 2017 at 6:05 pm

As there has been an increasing pressure on the housemates with the grand finale being just round the corner, another topic of discussion during the ranking activity becomes Lopamudra. Manu, Manveer, Nitibha and Bani are seen talking in the garden area about Lopa becoming over confident about thinking that she is best suited for no.1 rank. Housemates say she isn’t realising and is not ready to give second thoughts, which means she isn’t considering any other housemate before her.

Manu clearly says “Usski parvarish iss ghar mein acchi nahi hui hai, wo bigad chuki hai”, referring to some past instances in the Bigg Boss house. He also says that very clearly the top three rankers should ideally be – Manu, Manveer and Bani. Nitibha points out that Rohan and Lopa have fights most of the times because Rohan gives a different point of view on things but she doesn’t accept that. Bani says that why her friends don’t have to bring all of this about her to her notice.

Is everyone turning against Lopamudra? Are they right on this or Lopa is correct at her place?

Watch to know everything tonight on Bigg Boss 10, ticket to finale week at 10:30 PM!