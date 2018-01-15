Throwback to the top 3 finalists from Rising Star season 1!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 15th, 2018 at 1:57 pm

Your wait is over! Rising Star season 2, India's only LIVE singing reality show that lets the audience decide the fate of the contestant through LIVE voting is all set to go on air coming weekend, Saturday 20th January 9 PM onwards.

 

collage

 

 

We all remember how exciting season 1 was with the whole new concept of the audience being the judges, happening for the first time ever in the Indian history.

 

We saw many amazing talents from all across India.

 

Let’s recall the top three finalists from Rising Star season 1. 

 

Ankita Kundu became one of the three finalists in Rising Star season 1. The girl aged 14 then amazed everyone including the experts with her melodious voice.  Ankita is a versatile singer, she only got better after every round and became a favorite contestant for many. Expert on the show, Shankar Mahadev was so impressed with her that he even gave her a chance to record a song for him.

 

d0ef66c2-861f-4b7c-8b14-76982f243855

 

 

The ever smiling Maithili Thakur, was not only one of the finalists in season one of Rising Star, but she also became the first runner up for the season. Her mastery over classical singing at the age of 16 left everyone including the experts awestruck every time she came on stage.  Maithili remained one of the best performers throughout the season.

 

a8389083-a7fb-4574-ae30-fc11acce549a

 

 

 

Making Diljit Dosanjh his idol, Bannet Dosanjh stepped on the Rising Star stage. He left a spark in his very first round of the show and came across to be a promising contestant. Bannet kept enhancing himself in every round. He beautifully sang the songs of all genres which proved his versatility as a singer and also as a performer! Bannet had all the required traits to become the winner of the season and hence he won! 

 

e65f0e27-4ddd-4f51-a828-a9d5f9b4476c

 

 

Let's see who all reach to this level this season!

 

 

Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with