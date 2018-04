posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 18th, 2016 at 12:56 pm

Naagin has gone off air a while ago and we are already missing it. Here’s a throwback to the mystical Naagin times. Catch a glimpse of your favorite characters from the series and see how this throwback creates the same magic.

Made for each other, Ritik and Shivanya

The Beautiful Naagin, Shivanya

The Handsome Ritik

The Gorgeous Shesha