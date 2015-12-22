Throwback 2015: Best of 'Double Troubles' on Colors

Story telling can be a daunting task and to keep the audience hooked onto the storyline without going off track and still sounding interesting can be even tougher. As the year comes to a close, we take a close look at some of the shows which because of their ‘hatke’ approach and a little twist in their storylines have been able to keep the viewers guessing and asking for more.

Udann: Chakor became Chauka in order to protect her family. And not long after that Chakor discovers she has a twin sister called Chunni who was sent away from the family in order to be saved from the bonded labor. 

 

Bigg Boss Double Trouble: Bigg Boss kick started on a double trouble note. At the beginning of the season, housemates were seen tied to each other in pairs of two. It was really tough to be tied to each other 24X7 and not long after their stint began on the show, their irritation towards their respective partners also started to get pretty evident.  Those who were at good terms then are no longer on the same terms now on the show. 

Sasural Simar Ka: After Roli and Siddhanth meet with an accident, Roli under goes a plastic surgery because of the severe facial burns. Avika Gor was replaced by Sara Khan as Roli on the TV show.  Later it was revealed that it was not Roli but a ‘behroopiya’. 

Meri  Aashiqui Tum se Hi: Ranveer’s twin brother Milan tries to kill Ranveer and destroy his life.  Milan who hates women also tries to belittle Ishani but eventually ends up falling in love with her. 

Naagin: Naagin which started only a few weeks back has Mouni Roy playing the role of Naagin, who to avenge her parent’s death marries Ritik. While Naagin is out to get her revenge from Ritik’s family, Shivanya on the other side plays Ritik’s newly wedded wife. 


