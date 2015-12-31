Throwback 2015: Best of Chakor

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 12:38 pm

At such a tender age, Chakor has gone through what most girls at her age cannot even imagine of. Despite coming from a poor family, her zest for life and her determination to fight all odds is quite commendable. Looking at the year gone by, here are a few highlights from the TV show Udann.

DSC_0125

 

 

School: Little Chakor was seen going to school at the beginning of the year. Despite being ragged by bullies at school, she stood against them all and made her way through.

IMG_1613

 

Chakor meets Chunni: Chakor meets with her twin sister Chunni. Chunni who is sent way so as to be saved from the ‘mauhar’ comes back to Azadagunj and acts like her twin sister Chakor, who everyone believes is dead.

IMG_0904

 

Chakor meets Nawazuddin during Independence day: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s speech during Independence Day gave Chakor and the other kids to escape. His speech was all about how nothing is impossible if one has the will to achieve it. Listening to Nawaz’s speech Chakor and the other kids found the will to escape their captors.

IMG_9440

 

Chakor becomes Chauka: In order to get away from the goons, Chakor started dressing up as a boy and changes her identity to Chauka. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with