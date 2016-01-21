posted by Admin, last updated on January 21st, 2016 at 6:47 pm

He made time from his extremely busy schedule and spent an entire day toiling hard to collect funds for the needy widows of farmers who were forced to committed suicide due the deep vortex of debt. Here's when Akshay stepped in to lend his support.

Sometimes empathy is just not enough! So, to show his true support, Akshay announced that going forward, he will contribute 5 to 10% of his earnings per film to these farmers. He also urged his counterparts and everyone who come from affluent background to contribute at least 5% of their earnings.He made a whopping 5000 rs in half the day that was given to him. But, understanding that the amount won't suffice for the three families, he took a risk and placed bet on his earnings. he played volley ball match, won it and came back with double amount.Inspite of earning a substantial amount for three women, Akshay went ahead and asked them to spell their dreams and he promised to fulfill all from his end; including a new house, education for their kids and monetary support for health and treatment. Tell us which gesture of Akshay touched your heart the most ijn the comments section below.