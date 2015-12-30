posted by Admin, last updated on December 30th, 2015 at 11:49 am

Arjun Bijlani is known for his brilliant acting and talent. There are many other qualities that make us admire our heart-throb actor even more. Like his smile, his friendly nature, his charm, his determination towards work and amazing human being that he is. Arjun is very well know for his hard work that he puts in but still he manages to keep a balance in his professional and personal life. Here's why we adore our charming Arjun Bijlani

Family man-Apart from being an awesome actor, Arjun is a perfect son, a loving husband, a great father, a fantastic friend. He is a complete family man.