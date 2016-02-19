posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 19th, 2016 at 1:31 pm

We often lead our lives unperturbed by the circumstances that surround us. Swimming in our own pool of thoughts, we tend to ignore the most evident and most concern worthy matters around us. Living in a city where thousands of people from across the country throng in with a hope of a better future, Bhanu, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter Bhavna are one of the many people who long for a better living. In order to give their daughter the education that she deserves, Bhanu and his wife sell books on the Mira Road bridge. Despite being visually impaired, the dream of seeing their daughter achieve great heights is what keeps them going in life. This week on Mission Sapne 2, catch Parineeti Chopra take on the life of Bhanu and his wife for a day and raise funds for the education of their daughter who longs to become an IPS officer someday. Here are the three gestures that prove that Parineeti is a true humanitarian.

Parineeti who feels that there shouldn’t be any disparity between men and women is associated with the campaign ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ in Haryana and is their brand ambassador.

Parineeti Chopra blind folded herself and took to selling books in a mall along with the help of Bhavna. She once didn’t hesitate to experience what it felt like being not able to see and very enthusiastically pursued customers to raise funds for Bhavna’s education.

She interacted with her fans and took selfies and danced with them. Besides setting up a stall in the mall, she also went personally to people inside the mall and pursued them to be a part of the noble cause.

Don’t forget to catch Bhanu and Bhavna’s jouney on Mission Sapne 2 with Parineeti Chopra this Sunday at 11 AM.