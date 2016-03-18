posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on March 18th, 2016 at 4:05 pm

She spelled ‘STAR’ from the word go. Only a few movies old, Alia has been making waves in Bollywood because of her charm, honesty and of course her acting skills from day one. Bubbly and vivacious, Alia’s nature is the kinds that would enliven the spirits of anyone and everyone who comes in contact with her.

On this week of Mission Sapne, Alia spelled her magic on the 11-year-old Ankur Patole. The way she charmed her way into Ankur’s heart proved that Alia indeed has a heart of gold. Her interaction with Ankur is absolutely phenomenal and by the looks of the way the two took to the stage dancing, it looked like they were really old buddies. Here are three things that Alia did on the show that shows that she is indeed a very grounded and down to earth person.

Alia proved that she has no starry airs. She was seen interacting with Ankur as if they were really close pals and the two were even seen grooving to the song ‘gulabo’. Not only did Alia get Ankur to dance, but also his parents. Alia was also seen picking up a few dance moves from Ankur.

Alia was seen selling party accessories like masks and hats vociferously to all her customers in the mall order to raise as much funds as possible for Ankur’s treatment. She interacted with as many people as possible and took selfies and even danced with them.

Alia took Ankur on a surprise ride in her luxurious BMW car. She put the music on full volume and was seen dancing along with Ankur to the beats. Once the two were back on the sets after her visit to the mall, Alia gifted Ankur a red cape which had the alphabet ‘A’ written on its back.

Don’t forget to catch Alia Bhatt on this week of Mission Sapne 2 and see how she raises funds for Ankur’s operation this Sunday at 11AM.