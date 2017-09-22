posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 22nd, 2017 at 4:15 pm

Be ready this weekend, as many things are going to unfold on your favorite show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’.

With just seven khiladis remaining to play the game, the weekend will be a real built up for the finals! By now you must have surely chosen your favorite, but it would be even more interesting to see how they compete with each other. For sure they have enhanced their endurance, courage, and tenacity.

So this weekend khiladis will get the biggest surprise when each one’s family member would join them for some action. Yes! The family members of the khiladis will do some daredevil stunts. Rithvik Dhanjani would be the only one not having anybody from his family’s side, so to cheer his best buddy Karan Wahi will join back to support Rithvik! Isn’t that really sweet? We will certainly not reveal now who are the family members of the khiladis but you need to tune in for that.

Now when we talk about the semifinals, how can we expect things to go smooth on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8? Rohit Shetty has chosen some special stunts for the weekend that will leave you stunned for sure!

We bet the two episodes will be a total entertainer this weekend!

Do not miss watching Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Sat – Sun at 9 PM!